Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Cozen O'Connor
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based Cozen O'Connor assisted clients in blockbuster transactions and key courtroom wins over the past year, representing Talen Energy in a deal to supply power to Amazon's $20 billion data center in the Keystone State and securing a ruling for utility companies that keeps dispute resolution power in the hands of the state Public Utility Commission....
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