Texas Powerhouse: Beck Redden

By Spencer Brewer ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- When Beck Redden LLP partner Alistair Dawson died suddenly in 2025, an associate working with him on what would become the first jury trial in the Texas Business Court tried the case for the firm's client, plaintiff Albert Theodore Powers....
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