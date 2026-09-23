Texas Powerhouse: Haynes Boone

By Mike Curley ( September 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Haynes Boone represented major companies in the energy industry in the last year, securing a $40 million judgment in favor of Polaris Engineering at the Fifth Circuit, winning a unanimous jury verdict for Shell in a contract dispute and reversing a $6 million judgment against American Midstream at the Texas Supreme Court....
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