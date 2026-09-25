Texas Powerhouse: Yetter Coleman

By Lynn LaRowe ( September 25, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Litigation boutique Yetter Coleman LLP, a native Texas law firm, notched significant trial and appellate wins last year, including securing $41 million in attorney fees for IBM following a hard-fought appellate reversal of a $1.6 billion judgment and scoring a $70 million judgment at trial for an oil and gas company in a brine cavern trespass case that has held up on appeal....
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