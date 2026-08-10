PayPoint Faces £1.5M Bill After Rival's Minimal Antitrust Win
By Eddie Beaver ( August 10, 2026, 1:11 PM BST) -- PayPoint PLC faces paying around £1.5 million ($2 million) toward a competitor's legal bill after losing an antitrust case in which the rival recovered just 0.1% of the £172 million in damages it originally sought....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.