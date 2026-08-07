3 Firms Advise On $2.15B Nielsen, DoubleVerify Deal

By Al Barbarino ( August 7, 2026, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Nielsen Holdings has agreed to acquire DoubleVerify in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.15 billion, in a deal steered by three law firms that will also see Providence Equity Partners exit its investment in DoubleVerify....
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