Employment Authority: Wage Case May Expand Bias Carveout
Law360 ( August 7, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how the California Supreme Court is questioning whether a ministerial exception used by religious employers in discrimination cases applies to wage and hours claims, and how some federal appellate courts are seeking to curb the reach of a longstanding test for evaluating workplace discrimination claims without U.S. Supreme Court assistance....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.