Judge Irked By Trump Admin's Bid To Delay Mail Ballot Ruling

By Carolyn Muyskens ( August 7, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge appeared frustrated Friday by the Trump administration's argument that a mail ballot executive order is not ripe for judicial review, saying she and other voters are already being asked to decide if they will vote by mail in the midterm elections....
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