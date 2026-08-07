Senators Push Back Crypto Bill Vote To September

By Aislinn Keely ( August 7, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has confirmed that the Clarity Act to regulate cryptocurrency markets won't get a vote until the chamber returns from its August recess, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have committed to continued negotiations....
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