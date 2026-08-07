UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( August 7, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The past week in London has seen Cleary Gottlieb sued by a former client it advised on the proposed sale of a holding company, children's book author David Walliams target ITN and the Guardian with an injunction, and the continuation of litigation between pharma giants Merck Sharp & Dohme and Merck KGaA over rights to the Merck name in the U.K....
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