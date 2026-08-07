US Bancorp Is Latest To Flag Debanking Scrutiny From Feds

By Jon Hill ( August 7, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bancorp has become the latest big bank to formally disclose to investors that multiple federal authorities are scrutinizing it in connection with President Donald Trump's push to crack down on so-called debanking, or account closures perceived as politically biased....
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