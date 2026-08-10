9th Circ. Backs Wash. In PacifiCorp Carbon Law Regs Fight
By Rachel Riley ( August 10, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel declined on Friday to reinstate PacifiCorp's claims that Washington's carbon emissions cap-and-invest program unconstitutionally increases electricity prices for its out-of-state customers, concluding that the power company has not plausibly alleged the targeted regulations discriminate against interstate commerce....
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