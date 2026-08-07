Texas Docs Can't Exit Patient's Hernia Surgery Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 7, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has refused to toss a suit accusing two doctors of causing a hernia surgery patient's death, finding that the plaintiff submitted an expert report that met the "low threshold" required under the state's medical malpractice statute....
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