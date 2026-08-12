How Axing SEC Trade-Through Rule Could Reshape Markets

By Alex Zozos, Lewis Rinaudo Cohen and Edward Leaf ( August 12, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- On June 11, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted to propose rescinding Rule 611 of Regulation National Market System, which for two decades has barred trading venues from executing orders for equity securities at prices worse than the national best bid or best offer....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.