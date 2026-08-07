Firebrand Investor Owed $8M, Del. Chancery Says

By Nadia Dreid ( August 7, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The fair value of Firebrand Financial Group is about $11.08 per share, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled Friday, in a case in which a stockholder sought the court's input following a collapsed transaction, valuing his stock at around $8 million....
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