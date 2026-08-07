SPLC Bid To Get Charges Tossed As Vindictive Falls Short
By Stewart Bishop ( August 7, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Friday refused to toss donor fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center that claim it covertly paid informants in extremist groups to "stoke racial hatred," finding that the civil rights organization failed to show the requisite animus needed to dismiss the case on vindictive prosecution grounds....
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