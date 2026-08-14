Trending Legal Implications Of Employee Influencer Programs
By Keri Bruce and Mark Goldstein ( August 14, 2026, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Employee-generated content is rapidly becoming one of the most popular marketing strategies in corporate America. Employers across many industries permit or are testing programs that encourage workers to post day-in-the-life videos, behind-the-scenes clips and product endorsements on personal social media accounts....
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