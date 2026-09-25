An Economic Approach Could Curb Broad Antitrust Classes

By Sean Durkin ( September 25, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- On July 16, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota certified the "cattle plaintiffs" producer class in In re: Cattle and Beef Antitrust Litigation. The case alleges that Cargill Inc., JBS SA, National Beef Packing Co. and Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the four largest beef packers, conspired to reduce competition for the purchase of fed cattle over a five-year class period.[1]...
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