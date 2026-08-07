Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Florida Map Challenge Fails As Panel Rejects Race Bias Claim

By David Minsky ( August 7, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal panel of judges upheld several reformed state legislative districts approved by lawmakers after the 2020 census, ruling that the civic groups that alleged illegal gerrymandering didn't prove race was a predominant factor in redrawing the challenged districts. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®