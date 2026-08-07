Florida Map Challenge Fails As Panel Rejects Race Bias Claim

By David Minsky ( August 7, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal panel of judges upheld several reformed state legislative districts approved by lawmakers after the 2020 census, ruling that the civic groups that alleged illegal gerrymandering didn't prove race was a predominant factor in redrawing the challenged districts. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.