Latham, Kirkland Steer Bernhard Capital's $1B Bowman Buy

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 10, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Engineering services and program management firm Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, on Monday announced that it has agreed to be bought by Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led infrastructure-focused private equity shop Bernhard Capital Partners in a $1 billion all-cash take-private deal....
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