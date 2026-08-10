Clinics' Suit Over Fund Use Ballot Measure Gets Tossed

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 10, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a suit that federally designated community health clinics filed to block the placement of an expenditure transparency reporting initiative on the November ballot, saying the clinics' claims aren't ripe for court review....
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