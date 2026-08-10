ND Says High Court Ruling Sinks Tribes' VRA Claims

By Crystal Owens ( August 10, 2026, 1:27 PM EDT) -- North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe is asking for a judgment on the pleadings on two tribal nations' challenge to the state's 2021 legislative map following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, saying it's "manifestly obvious" that there's no longer a viable claim....
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