Mich. Journalist Challenges Drone Law Over Police Ban

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 10, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan citizen journalist convicted of interfering with police by flying a drone near a law enforcement operation has sued Bay County officials in federal court, arguing that the state's drone law is unconstitutional when used to restrict nonobstructive recording and livestreaming of police....
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