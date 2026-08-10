Fed. Circ. Backs Axing Of Digital Chart Patents Under Alice

By Theresa Schliep ( August 10, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday said a California federal court was right to find that patents covering digital interactive charts are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, saying the patents "provide no meaningful limitation to the abstract idea" of creating charts....
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