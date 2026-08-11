US Fights Ayahuasca Church's $240K Fee Bid As Excessive
By Jonathan Capriel ( August 11, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is slamming as "exorbitant" a Phoenix church's request for $240,000 in fees — a sum racked up while the church successfully secured a $2 million attorney payout — arguing that the litigation was unnecessary because the church could have secured the right to use the psychoactive beverage ayahuasca in religious ceremonies via an administrative process....
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