Calif. AG, Agency Say Religious Orgs. Can Face Wage Claims

By Max Kutner ( August 11, 2026, 12:59 PM EDT) -- A legal doctrine that is meant to protect religious organizations' faith-based decision-making from courts does not exempt such organizations from wage and hour laws, the California attorney general and the state labor commissioner's office argued in separate briefs to the California Supreme Court....
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