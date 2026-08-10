U. Of Colo. Alum Drops 'Email For Life' Suit Amid Extension
By Rachel Konieczny ( August 10, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An alumnus of the University of Colorado Boulder who had urged a Colorado state judge to stop the university's board of regents from cutting off graduates' access to their university email addresses has dropped his lawsuit....
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