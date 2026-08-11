Tribunal Rejects Bahrain's Abuse Claims Against Iran Oil Co.

By Corey Rothauser ( August 11, 2026, 2:08 PM EDT) -- An international arbitration tribunal has largely rejected Bahrain's preliminary objections to claims brought by an Iranian state-owned oil company's trading arm over funds held in Bahraini banks, finding the company did not abuse the arbitration process by moving its corporate home to Malaysia....
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