8th Circ. Nixes Native American Worker's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( August 10, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday upheld a clinical research institute's defeat of a lawsuit from a former manager who said she was laid off because she's Native American, siding with the institute's assertion that she was let go for budgetary reasons because her position was funded with internal money....
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