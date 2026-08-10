11th Circ. Backs Unions In Members' Race Bias Suit

By Katherine Smith ( August 10, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a win Monday for a pipe fitters union in a lawsuit alleging it routinely passing over Black journeyman pipe fitters for work assignments in favor of white workers, finding the claims failed to show that the unions had established discriminatory referral practices....
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