11th Circ. Affirms Ga. University System's Win In Bias Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( August 10, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld a win for the University System of Georgia in a disability discrimination case brought by a former respiratory therapy student who alleged he was improperly found to be endangering patients' safety and given a failing grade as punishment....
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