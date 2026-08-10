JB Hunt Says Broker Role Clears It Of Liability For Fatal Crash
By Linda Chiem ( August 10, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- J.B. Hunt has urged an Arizona federal judge to reject a lawsuit seeking to hold it vicariously liable as the alleged statutory employer of the commercial trucker involved in a 2023 head-on collision that killed two people and seriously injured three children....
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