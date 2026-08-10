9th Circ. Backs FDA's Denial Of Fruit-, Candy-Flavored Vapes

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 10, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's denial of Drip More LLC's applications to sell candy- and fruit-flavored vapes, saying the company didn't show those flavors provide an additional benefit to adult smokers that justifies the added risks that young people will use the products....
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