Bank Charter Denial Offers Road Map For Stablecoin Issuers

By Christina Grigorian, Carl Kennedy and Charlotte Hill ( August 14, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- In a surprising twist, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in July denied an application for a national trust bank charter submitted by proposed Wise National Trust, a subsidiary of Wise PLC, a global payments company headquartered in the U.K.,[1] based on myriad concerns related to Wise's anti-money laundering compliance and management.[2]...
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