6th Circ. Says Police Chief Immune From Hemp Farmer's Suit

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 10, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Sixth Circuit has ruled that qualified immunity shielded a small-town police chief from civil rights claims lodged by an Ohio man who had dreams of farming hemp, finding the officer had probable cause to search and impound the man's car and arrest him....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.