Recent OCC Charter Approvals Signal Fintech Momentum

By Stephen Gannon, Max Bonici and Paige Knight ( August 17, 2026, 2:10 PM EDT) -- On July 10, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency granted final approval for Circle to open First National Digital Currency Bank NA, which will do business as Circle National Trust. This final approval follows the OCC's conditional approval issued in December 2025 alongside similar conditional approvals for BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paxos and others....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.