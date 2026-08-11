9th Circ. Blocks Hawaii Gun Rule Following High Court Ruling

By Parker Quinlan ( August 11, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has stopped Hawaii from enforcing portions of a gun law that banned firearms on private property without the property owner's consent, after the U.S. Supreme Court held a gun rights group and three state residents were likely to succeed in their lawsuit challenging that component of the law....
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