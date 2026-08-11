Missed Step Could Vex Ex-Duane Morris Client's Appeal
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 11, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel on Tuesday quizzed counsel for a businessman accusing Duane Morris LLP of legal malpractice in a trade secrets case on whether documents he claimed were privileged had been properly put before the trial judge for consideration....
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