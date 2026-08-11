Sidley Can Advise Genesis In Ch. 11 Suits, Judge Says
By Emlyn Cameron ( August 11, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge ruled Tuesday that Sidley Austin LLP is eligible to act as counsel for nursing home company Genesis Healthcare in adversary lawsuits linked to its Chapter 11, finding Sidley could represent the debtor's special restructuring committee despite the work one of its lawyers did for another company at a different law firm....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.