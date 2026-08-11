Judge Probes 7th Circ. Fallout Of Ending Gender Care Fight

By Celeste Bott ( August 11, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge questioned Tuesday what would become of a pending appeal before the full Seventh Circuit if he allows the American Academy of Pediatrics to voluntarily dismiss, without prejudice, its challenge to a Florida racketeering probe over the medical group's gender-affirming care guidelines, an issue one attorney predicted would be "hotly contested."...
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