NCAA Denied Pause On Eligibility Ruling Amid Appeal

By Alex Lawson ( August 11, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied the NCAA's bid to stay a key ruling against its eligibility policies while an appeal plays out, telling the organization that it is in "a bind of its own making."...
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