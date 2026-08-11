DC Circ. Erases Stay Of Feds' Parolee Quick-Removal Policy

By Ganesh Setty ( August 11, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday vacated a district court's nationwide stay of the Trump administration's policy of subjecting noncitizens paroled into the country to expedited removal, noting the plaintiffs didn't seek to stay the federal regulation allowing that practice....
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