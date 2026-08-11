ICE Officer Says Minn. Can't Immunize Assault Witnesses

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 11, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent charged with brandishing a gun at people in another car urged a Minnesota federal judge to deny immunity to his two alleged victims, saying state prosecutors bringing the case lack the authority to request use immunity for witnesses....
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