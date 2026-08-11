Kilpatrick Adds 3rd Reed Smith IP Litigator In San Francisco

By Adrian Cruz ( August 11, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Months after adding two Reed Smith LLP intellectual property attorneys in San Francisco, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP announced Tuesday that the firm has hired another Reed Smith IP litigator to further expand its patent litigation team in the Bay Area....
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