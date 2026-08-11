6 Firms Steer CA$6.7B Sale Of H&R REIT

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 11, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Toronto-based H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announced Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and a consortium of buyers, in a deal that has a CA$6.7 billion ($4.8 billion) enterprise value and was built by six law firms....
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