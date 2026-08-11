X.AI Says Suit Against Mother Of Musk's Child Should Go On

By Spencer Brewer ( August 11, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- X.AI LLC asked a Texas federal court Monday to keep intact a lawsuit against the mother of one of Elon Musk's children, saying Ashley St. Clair violated the terms of service she signed when she sued the company in New York federal court and that the lawsuit belongs in Texas....
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