UMich Law Professor's Pro Bono Work Not FOIA Fodder

By Nadia Dreid ( August 12, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan doesn't have to turn over the emails a law professor sent as part of her environmental pro bono work in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, after Michigan state court ruled that the emails don't count as public records under the law....
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