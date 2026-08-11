5th Circ. Douses Biden-Era Gas Stove Efficiency Regs

By Spencer Brewer ( August 11, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel castigated the U.S. Department of Energy for pushing through energy standards for stoves and cooktops while failing to follow proper rulemaking procedures, saying the rule was part of the Biden administration's attempts to "make home appliances more expensive and less useful."...
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