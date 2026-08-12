6th Circ. Rejects Prison Worker's Excessive Force Claim

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 12, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has rejected a Michigan prison employee's excessive force claim stemming from injuries she suffered during a hostage training exercise, ruling that she was not "seized" under the Fourth Amendment because the officers were practicing a rescue rather than carrying out an actual law enforcement operation. ...
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