1st Circ. Backs Insurer In Pregnancy Bias Judgment Coverage

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 12, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An insurer does not have to pay a tech company's $300,000 judgment in an employment action alleging a worker experienced discrimination and retaliation during her pregnancy, the First Circuit said Tuesday, ruling the company first received notice of the claim before the policy period....
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